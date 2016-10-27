23 Years Ago: 10/26/2016

23 YEARS AGO - Lower Dauphin Queen – The 1993 Lower Dauphin High School Homecoming Queen is Jen Jones. Miss Jones (pictured at center) was crowned Friday, October 22 at Hershey Stadium, where the L.D. Falcons defeated the Middletown Blue Raiders.

From The Wednesday,

October 27, 1993 Edition

Of The Press And Journal

Proposed Budget Shows No Hikes In Taxes, Utility Rates: For Now



It’s in. And as it stands now, Middletown Borough’s proposed ‘94’ budget, presented to Council at its October 19 committee meeting, shows no increases in property taxes or utilities.

For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.